Bob Willis Trophy: Somerset on top against Northants as wickets tumble

Ben Sanderson took 60 wickets in the County Championship last summer as Northants won promotion

Bob Willis Trophy, County Ground (day one): Somerset 166: Hildreth 32; Sanderson 5-28 & 15-1: Abell 12* Northamptonshire 67: Curran 35; C Overton 4-12, Davey 3-23 Sonmerset (3 pts) lead Northamptonshire (3 pts) by 114 runs with 9 wickets left Scorecard

Somerset took a 114-run lead on an eventful opening day of their Bob Willis Trophy clash with Northamptonshire as 21 wickets fell at Wantage Road.

Having won the toss on a searingly hot day, Somerset had been reduced to 114-9 before they rallied to make 166, and Northants in turn collapsed from 46-1 to be dismissed for a mere 67.

The hosts might have thought they were in a strong position when Ben Sanderson's five-28 put Somerset on the back foot, beginning with a nip-backer that took out Tom Lammonby's off stump as he shouldered arms.

Tom Banton was bowled by Gareth Berg for 18 and James Hildreth made 32 before feathering a length delivery from Sanderson behind the stumps to Adam Rossington.

Craig Overton, having struck three boundaries, then nicked one that held its line to fourth slip before twin brother Jamie looped to mid-off from a leading edge.

But Jack Brooks then boosted their total as he three times carved boundaries over the slips in an entertaining 36.

Ben Curran then struck six early boundaries as Northamptonshire started their reply before things took a turn for the worse.

Brooks' direct hit from midwicket ran out Ricardo Vasconcelos and Curran felt at one from Davey that held its line and was taken at third slip.

No-one except Curran reached double figures as Craig Overton finished with four for 12 - it was Northamptonshire's lowest ever total against Somerset.

Lammonby then completed a miserable personal day as he was pinned lbw by Glover to walk back for the second time as Somerset saw stumps on 15-1.

Match report supplied by PA Media.