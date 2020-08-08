Bob Willis Trophy: Jordan Thompson falls just short of century for Yorkshire against Notts

Jordan Thompson fell just short of his first century for Yorkshire in his fourth first-class appearance

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day one): Yorkshire 264: Thompson 98, Brook 62; Nash 3-20 Nottinghamshire 13-1: Hameed 4*; Patterson 1-8 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (2 pts) by 251 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire seamer Jordan Thompson narrowly missed out on a maiden first-class hundred as he helped his side recover from an early batting slump against Nottinghamshire in the Bob Willis Trophy.

Thompson was dismissed for 98 as his side made 264 before being bowled out towards the end of the day.

Notts closed on 13-1 for the loss of Chris Nash before stumps.

Thompson faced 103 deliveries and hit 11 fours and four sixes as he helped his side recover to gain two batting bonus points, with Harry Brook making 62, and sharing in a fifth wicket stand of 92 with Jonny Tattersall (31).

Nottinghamshire's bowlers shared the wickets around, with Nash, bowling for the first time in more than two years, taking 3-20.

Jake Ball's only wicket came in just the third over of the day, when he pinned Adam Lyth in his crease for only four, after the visitors had won the toss and chosen to bat.

Zak Chappell then removed two recent England Test batsmen in quick succession. Jonny Bairstow, playing his first red ball match for Yorkshire in more than two years, took 18 deliveries to get off the mark and had only reached five when he cut the fast bowler into the hands of Samit Patel at point.

In his next over, Chappell found the outside edge of Dawid Malan's bat to have the left-hander caught behind for nine.

Brook reached his fifty from 88 deliveries, with nine fours and celebrated by launching Patel over the ropes in front of the pavilion and having been joined by Thompson, the pair moved the total along to 176, ahead of the final over before the tea break.

Steven Mullaney, the Nottinghamshire captain, unexpectedly tossed the ball to Nash, who hadn't sent down a single delivery in 2019 and his first ball turned sharply between bat and pad to bowl Brook.

Thompson passed his 50 from 70 balls faced but then kicked on aggressively, despite losing partners at regular intervals. He was on 66 when 19-year old debutant Dominic Leech came out to join him as the last man.

Two sixes off Patel and two more heaved high over mid-wicket off Ball took the all-rounder to 98 before he eventually became Nash's third victim.

But Yorkshire would get their revenge on the Notts opener before the close as he fell playing on to Patterson for eight.

Match report supplied by PA Media.