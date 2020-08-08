Bob Willis Trophy: Lancashire attack run through Durham at Riverside

Lancashire signed Richard Gleeson on a three-year deal at the end of the 2018 season

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 180: Lees 66; Gleeson 3-32 Lancashire 33-0: Jennings 14* Durham 0 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Lancashire are on top after day one of their Bob Willis Trophy match against Durham after bowling out the home side for just 180 at Chester-le-Street.

Richard Gleeson was the oustanding bowler for the visitors, claiming 3-32, with the rest were shared around the attack.

Alex Lees provided the only meaningful resistance for the hosts with a patient 66, while Ben Raine was left stranded on 24 not out at the end of the innings.

The Red Rose had a tricky spell to negotiate before stumps, but closed the day on 33 without loss, trailing the home side by 147 runs.

Despite their struggles in the first innings against Yorkshire last week, Durham skipper Ned Eckersley opted to bat first on a glorious summer's day.

However, their top-order problems continued, with Sean Dickson falling to a fine one-handed catch from Alex Davies behind the stumps from a swinging Tom Bailey delivery.

Cameron Steel was then pinned lbw, leaving a straight delivery from Luke Wood and David Bedingham played a loose cut shot to a wide delivery from Gleeson and Davies claimed a simple catch.

Lees and Gareth Harte put on 52 for the fourth wicket, which was only ended when Harte's hesitation cost him dear as George Balderson produced a direct hit from backward point.

Lees maintained notched his half-century from 151 deliveries, but that heralded a clatter of wickets ensued.

Jack Burnham fell lbw to Gleeson and though Lees was put down by Jennings on 61 after Wood found his outside edge, it only cost Lancashire five runs as Dane Vilas and Davies combining to run out the opener.

Raine provided some aggression before Gleeson's return from the Finchale End yielded the wicket of Matt Salisbury lbw for one before Liam Livingstone wrapped up the Durham innings by removing Chris Rushworth caught behind.

Lancashire enjoyed a solid start to their reply with Jennings and Davies blunting the new-ball attack of Rushworth and Carse in a nine-over burst at the close.

Match report supplied by PA Media.