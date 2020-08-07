Worcestershire: Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue and Jack Haynes sign new contracts

Jack Haynes made 51 and 28 not out in Worcestershire's Bob Willis Trophy win over Gloucestershire

Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue and Jack Haynes have all signed new contracts with Worcestershire.

England Lions all-rounder Barnard, 24, has added another year to his deal to keep him with the county until 2022.

Former England Under-19s internationals Tongue, 22 and Haynes, 19, are now signed up until 2023.

Fast bowler Tongue is fit again after the upper arm nerve tissue and side strain injuries which sidelined him for most of 2019.

He took six wickets in the match as Worcestershire won their opening Bob Willis Trophy group game against Gloucestershire, which also included batsman Haynes' maiden first-class fifty.

Tongue played a big part in Worcestershire's Division Two title-winning season in 2017, while Barnard, who helped Worcestershire win the T20 Blast in 2018, is now into his fifth season as a regular.

Haynes made his first-term breakthrough at the end of last season.

"It puts the icing on what has been a great week with the team performing so well at Bristol," said Worcestershire's cricket steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon. "The more of our quality players we can sign up on a long-term basis, the better."