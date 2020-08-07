Ed Barnes: Derbyshire sign young all-rounder on loan from Yorkshire

Ed Barnes bowled in the nets with the senior England team before last summer's Headingley Ashes Test

Derbyshire have signed all-rounder Ed Barnes on loan from Yorkshire for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old former England Under 19 player will add depth to Derbshire's seam bowling ranks after Ravi Rampaul's arrival was delayed.

Barnes, who has yet to make a first team appearance for Yorkshire, took 12 wickets in the Second XI Championship last season.

"Ed comes highly recommended," said head of cricket Dave Houghton.

Barnes will be in the squad for Derbyshire's Bob Willis Trophy game against Leicestershire, which starts on Saturday.