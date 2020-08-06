Pakistan dominate woeful England

England are already facing defeat in the first Test after a Shan Masood-inspired Pakistan dominated the second day at Emirates Old Trafford.

Masood worked his way to 156, forming the basis of Pakistan's 326 all out.

He added 105 with Shadab Khan, who busied his way to 45 in a post-lunch period where England surrendered the initiative with some baffling tactics.

When they came to bat, the hosts were exposed to Pakistan's skilful and dangerous attack and limped to 92-4.