James Weighell: Leicestershire sign Durham all-rounder on loan

James Weighell will leave Durham when his contract expires at the end of the season

Leicestershire have signed Durham all-rounder James Weighell on loan for the rest of the 2020 season.

The 26-year-old, who will leave Durham when his contract expires at the end of the season, will be available for both first-class and T20 Blast games.

He is eligible to play in the Bob Willis Trophy game with Derbyshire, starting on Saturday.

Weighell has taken 52 first-class wickets at an average of 28.30 and scored 506 runs at 24.09.

"He's a fine bowler who also offers great potential with the bat," Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon told the club website.

"He is a versatile cricketer with a good red and white ball record."