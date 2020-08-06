James Weighell: Leicestershire sign Durham all-rounder on loan

James Weighell
James Weighell will leave Durham when his contract expires at the end of the season

Leicestershire have signed Durham all-rounder James Weighell on loan for the rest of the 2020 season.

The 26-year-old, who will leave Durham when his contract expires at the end of the season, will be available for both first-class and T20 Blast games.

He is eligible to play in the Bob Willis Trophy game with Derbyshire, starting on Saturday.

Weighell has taken 52 first-class wickets at an average of 28.30 and scored 506 runs at 24.09.

"He's a fine bowler who also offers great potential with the bat," Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon told the club website.

"He is a versatile cricketer with a good red and white ball record."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you