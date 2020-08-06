Kyle Abbott: Hampshire without South African seamer for 2020 after Covid-19 protocols impact

Kyle Abbott has taken 293 wickets in all competitions since rejoining Hampshire in 2017

Former South Africa Test seamer Kyle Abbott will miss the rest of Hampshire's 2020 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abbott's availability was hampered by the restrictions placed on visitors who do not permanently live in the UK.

Visa delays and quarantine protocols were among the challenges faced.

The 33-year-old paceman, who signed a new three-year deal last September, will return to the Ageas Bowl as an overseas player in 2021.

"The window for Kyle's return to the UK has narrowed significantly," director of cricket Giles White said.

"We've had excellent dialogue with Kyle throughout this period, and with everything considered, we all felt the best course of action was for him to remain in South Africa in readiness for the 2021 season."

Abbott took 39 wickets in 11 Tests for the Proteas, the last of which came against Sri Lanka in January 2017.

He has also been a key part of the Hampshire bowling unit since rejoining the county for a second spell in 2017, taking 183 first-class wickets.