Olly Stone: Warwickshire paceman out for four weeks with side strain

Olly Stone won his sole England Test cap against Ireland at Lord's last summer

Warwickshire and England paceman Olly Stone will be out for up to a month with a side strain.

The 26-year-old, who won his only Test cap so far against Ireland last summer, was injured in the Bears' Bob Willis Trophy match against Northants.

It is the latest in a long line of injuries for Stone, who has been hampered by two stress fractures and a damaged anterior cruciate ligament.

It is possible he could miss the last four rounds of the Bob Willis Trophy.

The final round of group fixtures begins on 6 September.