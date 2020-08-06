Craig Overton: Somerset paceman signs new contract until 2023

Craig Overton is one away from 300 first-class wickets

England seamer Craig Overton has signed a new three-year deal with Somerset.

The 26-year-old, who has played four Tests since making his debut in 2017, will now stay at Taunton until at least the end of the 2023 season.

It comes five days after twin brother and fellow fast bowler Jamie Overton announced he would be joining Surrey at the end of the current campaign.

"The dream was always to play for Somerset and win trophies with the club," Overton said.

"The success that we had last year has given me that extra drive to go on and win that elusive Championship that we all want.

"I feel very settled here, it's close to home, the squad that we've got is so good and I feel like I'm in a really good place at the moment."

Overton has taken 299 first-class wickets at an average of 25.17 and claimed match figures of 7-59 in Somerset's victory over Glamorgan in the opening round of the Bob Willis Trophy.