Paul Stirling: Northamptonshire extend Ireland international's deal for duration of T20 Blast

Stirling's century against England on Tuesday was his ninth in one-day international cricket

Ireland international Paul Stirling has signed a contract extension with Northamptonshire to cover the entirety of 2020's T20 Blast campaign.

Stirling, 29, had initially signed for the group stages but will now be available for the entire tournament.

He was Ireland's hero with 142 runs in Tuesday's ODI win over England and has 5,473 T20 runs at a strike rate of 142.

"Stirlo showed the other night what he's capable of," Northants' white-ball captain Josh Cobb said.

"He's such a good striker of the ball and a genuine match-winner, so having him up top for us in an already powerful batting line-up is great."

Stirling, who left Middlesex at the end of last season after a decade at Lord's, added: "It's been a great few weeks with Ireland at the Ageas Bowl and nice to get a few runs the other day. Hopefully I can carry on that form for the Steelbacks."