Tim Macdonald: England women appoint former Western Australia bowler as assistant coach

Tim Macdonald and Anya Shrubsole
Tim Macdonald, left, took 50 wickets in his first-class career

England women have appointed former Western Australia and Tasmania pace bowler Tim Macdonald as their new senior assistant coach.

The Australian, 39, worked with England during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February and March.

He previously worked with head coach Lisa Keightley at Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League.

England are currently in a bio-secure bubble in Derby for their limited-over series against South Africa.

"I've known Tim for a while and I knew what skills he would bring to the group, especially with the fast bowlers," Keightley said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you