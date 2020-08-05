Tim Macdonald: England women appoint former Western Australia bowler as assistant coach

Tim Macdonald, left, took 50 wickets in his first-class career

England women have appointed former Western Australia and Tasmania pace bowler Tim Macdonald as their new senior assistant coach.

The Australian, 39, worked with England during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February and March.

He previously worked with head coach Lisa Keightley at Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League.

England are currently in a bio-secure bubble in Derby for their limited-over series against South Africa.

"I've known Tim for a while and I knew what skills he would bring to the group, especially with the fast bowlers," Keightley said.