Jonny Bairstow: England player available for Yorkshire in Bob Willis Trophy

Jonny Bairstow scored 0 and 82 for Yorkshire in his last Championship appearance against Lancashire in 2018

Yorkshire will have England's Jonny Bairstow in the team for their next two Bob Willis Trophy games.

Head coach Andrew Gale confirmed the 30-year-old's availability after Tuesday's six-wicket win over Durham.

Bairstow will play against Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire - and will also keep wicket.

"Jonny still wants to keep for England, so while he wants to do that he's the best keeper in the country in my eyes," said Gale.

Bairstow has not played a first-class fixture for Yorkshire since the Roses clash with Lancashire at Old Trafford in 2018.

"We'll have a chat with him about where he wants to bat. I believe he wants to bat up the order," Gale told the Yorkshire website.

"He's excited to come back into the side. He's dropped me a few texts this week, he rang me the other day, and he's got the bit between his teeth. While Jonny's in that mood, he's a dangerous player."

Bairstow has scored 7,766 runs for England in all formats of the international game, including 15 centuries.

He is not currently in the Test squad, but played all three games in the one-day series against Ireland which also ended on Tuesday.

Yorkshire also hope to have South African fast bowler Duanne Olivier available to face Notts at Trent Bridge on Sunday.