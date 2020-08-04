Paul Shaw: Ex-England coach to lead women's north-west Thunder sides

Under Paul Shaw, England won two points-based Women's Ashes series in 2013 and 2013-14, but he left after a series defeat in 2015

Former England coach Paul Shaw has been named as head coach of the north-west women's Thunder side, one of the eight new elite regional teams.

The side will draw players from Lancashire, Cheshire and Cumbria.

Shaw, 53, was England women's head of performance - effectively the head coach - between 2013 and 2015.

He will also coach the Lancashire Thunder women's county side, while his assistant will be former Leicestershire player and coach Lloyd Tennant.

"I am thrilled to be taking up this new role working with exciting talent from across Lancashire, Cheshire and Cumbria," said Shaw.

"This is a really exciting time to be involved with women's cricket and with the introduction of the new elite structure competition there hasn't been a better time to be a female cricketer in this country."

With the 2020 domestic season truncated by the coronavirus pandemic, and the inaugural Women's Hundred competition cancelled, the eight regional sides - featuring the 25 players recently awarded regional retainer contracts by the England and Wales Cricket Board - will play in a one-off 50-over competition this summer.