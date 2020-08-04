England v Ireland: Shock win in Southampton hugely satisfying - Balbirnie

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie clock up another run in their record-breaking stand against England

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says the team is delighted after a thrilling victory over world champions England in the final ODI in Southampton.

Balbirnie (113) and Paul Stirling (142) put on a record Irish stand of 214 against England as the tourists chased down 329 for a seven-wicket win.

England had already wrapped up the three-match series as it ended 2-1.

"We didn't perform with the bat in the first two games - to chase that score is hugely satisfying," said Balbirnie.

It was also Ireland's highest successful chase in ODIs, beating the total in the famous World Cup win over England in 2011.

While it was a dead-rubber in the series but the win gives Ireland 10 vital points in the World Cup Super League.

"We absolutely thought we could chase it but knew we had to bat well at the top. Paul set the tone brilliantly from the off," added Balbirnie.

"I try to be positive whenever I play - it's a different positive to how Paul plays but we dovetailed well and our partnership took us a long way to winning.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to play here during these uncertain times and to come away with 10 points for World Cup qualification."

Vice-captain Stirling, who recorded his highest ODI score against England, said the Irish showed "great character" after heavy defeats in the opening two ODIs.

The opener added: "We've chased over 300 a number of times so we knew we could do it it and maybe it freed us up a bit to go harder at the top of the innings.

"It was great to bat with Andrew Balbirnie, his knock was really special as well. This is up there with my best innings, but it's the win that counts and it's 10 points on the board."

England captain Eoin Morgan top-scored for the hosts against his former team with a superb 106 from 84 balls.

However, it proved not enough although he saw positives despite the defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

"Full credit to Ireland, they outplayed us. We had an average day and stuttered throughout," said Morgan.

"It was in and around a par score but the wicket got better and Ireland played better than they had in the last two games. I'd also like to thank them for coming over to play these games - it's a big commitment in the circumstances.

"We definitely thought we could defend that total - we have plenty of wicket takers but Paul Stirling had a big day and we failed to take opportunities.

"We are learning more and more about players that are coming in - David Willey has been fantastic coming back with a point to prove, Sam Billings got two fifties and Tom Banton got one today.

"International cricket can be cruel and the wicket can be hard for a bowler and you have to learn that."