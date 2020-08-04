Bob Willis Trophy: Yorkshire defeat Durham after rain delay at Riverside

Dawid Malan has played 15 Tests, 10 T20 matches and a one-day international for England

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day three): Durham 103 & 266: Lees 106, Bedingham 77; Fisher 40-54, Patterson 3-62 Yorkshire 199 & 172-4: Malan 73, Brook 66*; Rushworth 3-52 Yorkshire (19 pts) beat Durham (3 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Dawid Malan and Harry Brook helped Yorkshire get off the mark in the Bob Willis Trophy with a six-wicket victory over Durham at Emirates Riverside.

Requiring 68 on the final day to secure the win, the White Rose were frustrated by rain before debutant Malan (73) and Brook (66 not out) took them to their 171-run target.

It took Yorkshire just 10.4 overs to wrap things up with Brook hitting back-to-back sixes to end the contest.

Rain wiped out the morning session, making Andrew Gale's side sweat over the chance to chase down the total, but the clouds cleared and the action resumed after lunch.

Malan and Brook both settled at the crease, notching early boundaries to dispel any notion of a miraculous fightback from the hosts, reaching their fifty partnership from 109 deliveries.

Brook signalled Yorkshire's intent to end the game as quickly as possible, producing a sublime hook shot to send a Chris Rushworth delivery over the rope.

And Malan took the attack to the part-time leg-spin of Alex Lees, blasting 12 runs off his first five balls.

However, Lees would get a semblance of revenge when the left-hander was caught at long-off by Sean Dickson, who had dropped Malan on 32 on the third day with the game still in the balance.

It was only the third wicket of Lees' first-class career and ended a stand of 98 for the fourth wicket.

Brook was undeterred and carried his team over the line with two maximums off Gareth Harte as Yorkshire reached their victory target with ease.

Match report supplied by PA Media.