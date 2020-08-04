Bob Willis Trophy: Derbyshire beat Nottinghamshire in club record run-chase

Fynn Hudson-Prentice finished only nine runs short of a maiden century - and a highest first-class score

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 324 & 279: Patel 80, Hameed 52; Aitchison 3-55, Conners 3-63 Derbyshire 239 & 365-7: Hudson-Prentice 91*, Godleman 86; Ball 3-98 Derbyshire (20 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (6 pts) by three wickets Scorecard

Fynn Hudson-Prentice put in an impressive performance under pressure to guide Derbyshire to a three-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in the Bob Willis Trophy North Group match at Trent Bridge.

The all-rounder made a superbly-judged unbeaten 91 from 169 balls as Derbyshire reached their 365 target with one ball to spare to record their highest successful run-chase against a fellow county side.

Nottinghamshire, who lost fast bowler Joey Evison with a foot injury early on the final day, have not won a first-class game since June 2018.

They were favourites to end that barren run when Derbyshire slipped to 234-6 but Hudson-Prentice shared half-century stands with Mattie McKiernan and Michael Cohen, on his 22nd birthday, to give a game of changing fortunes one final twist.

Both teams went into the final morning with expectations of victory although overcast skies suggested conditions favoured the bowlers.

Derbyshire duo Billy Godleman and Wayne Madsen had to fight for every run against disciplined pace bowling before Evison trapped the former lbw for 86 with a full length ball that he played slightly across.

It was his last contribution as he left the field in the same over but Nottinghamshire chipped away to remove Leus du Plooy, Madsen and Matt Critchley.

They took the new ball as soon as it became available but Hudson-Prentice and McKiernan playing calmly as the overs ticked away.

Jake Ball had Hudson-Prentice dropped on 61 by Steven Mullaney diving across from second slip but - in the same over - he squeezed one through McKiernan's defence to break a stand that added 65 in 23 overs.

It came down to five needed from the final over and Cohen completed a memorable day for himself and Derbyshire when he swung the penultimate delivery from Ball to mid-wicket for the winning runs.

