Bob Willis Trophy: Adam Rossington and Luke Procter score centuries for Northants

Bob Willis Trophy, Edgbaston (day four): Northamptonshire 142 & 507-6 dec: Rossington 135*, Procter 112* Warwickshire 369-8: Bresnan 105, Yates 88; Buck 3-64 Match drawn Scorecard

Northamptonshire secured a Bob Willis Trophy draw that felt like a win after seventh-wicket pair Adam Rossington and Luke Procter batted through the final day to deny Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Northamptonshire seemed to be heading to defeat when, just after lunch on the third day, trailing by 227 on first innings, they fell to 148-5 in their second innings.

But from that point on they showed enormous resilience and resolve to bat their way to safety on a flattening pitch.

The great escape was led by Rossington who dug in to deliver the archetypal captain's innings - 135 from 399 balls with 17 fours.

After adding 159 with Charlie Thurston on the third day, on the fourth, the skipper added an unbroken 200 in 83 overs with Procter, who made 112 not out off 234 balls, to steer his side to 507-6, their record total against Warwickshire.

The superb rearguard action, having started day four on 317-6, left a young Northamptonshire side proud and delighted, but there were the opposite feelings in the home dressing-room.

After completely dominating the first two days, Warwickshire let victory slip through their fingers, with several dropped catches, while the bowling attack failed to deal with the loss of spearhead Olly Stone.

The absence of Stone, who was off the field having a side injury assessed, was a big blow but did not excuse the lack of potency and control from too many other members of the attack.

