Somerset thrash Glamorgan thanks to Overton haul

Bob Willis Trophy, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Somerset 296 and 290-8 dec: Abell 119, Green 54; Bull 3-112 Glamorgan 131 and 166: Cooke 82; J Overton 5-48 Somerset (21pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by 289 runs Scorecard

Somerset raced to an impressive 289-run win over Glamorgan early on the final day as they dismissed the visitors for 166 in a little over an hour.

Jamie Overton finished off any Glamorgan hope of survival with a five-wicket haul to match his brother Craig's first-innings effort.

The brothers claimed 14 wickets between them in the match, imposing relentless pressure.

Captain Chris Cooke top-scored for Glamorgan with 82.

But despite Glamorgan's lower order attempting to survive, the last five wickets fell for just 40 runs in 70 minutes on day four as the bowlers got impressive bounce from the River End.

Somerset will hope for any of their four England squad players to return as they travel to Northamptonshire for round two, starting on Saturday 8 August, while Glamorgan will visit Worcestershire.