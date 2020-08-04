Bob Willis Trophy: Worcestershire beat Gloucestershire by eight wickets

Pears captain Joe Leach took the final four wickets in Gloucestershire's second innings

Bob Willis Trophy, Bristol County Ground (day four): Gloucestershire 267 & 270: Hankins 69, Dent 67; Leach 4-72 Worcestershire 428-5 & 113-2: Fell 32* Worcestershire (22 pts) beat Gloucestershire (3 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Joe Leach took four wickets in a devastating five-over spell to propel Worcestershire to an ultimately comfortable eight-wicket victory over neighbours Gloucestershire in the Bob Willis Trophy Central Group.

Afforded hope by George Hankins' battling innings of 69, Gloucestershire were 73 runs ahead with four second-innings wickets in hand when Worcestershire's captain took the second new ball.

Sensing one final opportunity to force the issue, Leach took matters into his own hands, single-handedly eradicating the tail and finishing with figures of 4-70 as the home side were dismissed for 270.

Set 110 to win in 35 overs, Worcestershire reached their target with 8.5 overs to spare, Tom Fell and Jack Haynes staging an unbroken stand of 53 for the third wicket after Daryl Mitchell and Jake Libby had given the chase a sound start.

Commencing the final day on 135-3, still 26 runs behind, Gloucestershire were indebted to Hankins, whose patient four-hour vigil occupied 195 balls, yielded 69 runs and served to frustrate the Pears' ambition.

Together with nightwatchman Josh Shaw, who traded almost exclusively in boundaries in making 21, Hankins first helped Gloucestershire eradicate their overnight arrears.

No sooner were the hosts back in credit though, then Shaw succumbed, trapped lbw by Josh Tongue.

Undeterred, Hankins continued to apply himself to the business of steady accumulation, going to 50 from 147 balls, his innings a perfect template for what was required in the circumstances.

No doubt encouraged by memories of Gloucestershire's first-innings collapse, Leach continued to ring the changes, and his imaginative decision to call upon occasional bowler Mitchell paid instant dividends when Ryan Higgins played at and missed a straight ball that rapped him on the back pad.

Worcestershire certainly fancied their chances when removing Hankins shortly after lunch, Tongue cleverly setting him up and then pinning him lbw in his crease for 69. With him went Gloucestershire's best chance of staving off defeat.

Leach took the new ball soon afterwards and quickly accounted for the unfortunate Gareth Roderick, who offered no shot to a ball which appeared to be going high.

When debutant Tom Price departed in identical fashion, pinned in his crease by Leach, Gloucestershire were 236-8 - just 75 in front - and deep in trouble. Worse followed, Jack Taylor offering a catch behind on 23 as the irrepressible Leach made it three wickets in as many overs.

Matt Taylor and David Payne hit out in a breezy last-wicket partnership of 31 to hold up the visitors, but their resistance was summarily ended when Leach uprooted the latter's off stump.

Match report supplied by PA Media.