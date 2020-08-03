England v Ireland: Batting must improve in third ODI - Kevin O'Brien

O'Brien has scored a combined total of 25 runs in the first two ODIs against England

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien says his side's top-order batsmen must get in the runs if they are to have any chance of beating England in Tuesday's third ODI between the teams in Southampton.

England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series before the final game.

Ireland's established batsmen have failed to fire, with newcomer Curtis Campher top scoring in both matches.

"We haven't been 100% with the bat but credit to England - they've bowled well early in both innings," said O'Brien.

Ireland were bowled out for 172 off 44.4 overs in the first encounter between the sides at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, debutant Campher finishing unbeaten on 59.

Garth Delany and O'Brien both contributed 22, but captain Andrew Balbirnie (3), Paul Stirling (2) and Harry Tector (0) were all dismissed cheaply and England ran out comfortable six-wicket winners.

Ireland improved their total to 212-9 in Saturday's second ODI, Campher ending 68 not out, but Stirling (12), Delany (0), Balbirnie (15) and O'Brien (3) all underperformed as their opponents went on to claim victory by a four-wicket margin.

'Still a lot of pride to play for'

"If you look over the last 12 or 18 months, any time we put up a good score, close to 300, one of the top four or five has got in and has got a good score," added O'Brien.

"It's no big secret in one-day cricket that if one of your batsmen can get a hundred it puts you in a good position.

"Unfortunately in the first two games of the series we haven't done that so I hope we can put that right on Tuesday.

"It could be a bit of rustiness, it could be a bit of a loss of concentration, it's hard to put your finger on it.

"From my own point of view I try to play my own natural game whether I'm coming at 15-3 or 150-3. I try to be positive and put as much pressure on the opposition bowlers as I can.

"The series is gone but we want to beat England any time we play them - there is still a lot of pride to play for individually and as a team. We have a lot to prove, especially with the bat."

'Great start' from Campher

Having made his Ireland ODI bow against England in 2006, the 36-year-old all-rounder is very much one of the senior members of the Ireland squad and as such is happy to pass on any advice to 21-year-old Campher.

"Curtis has had a great start but he is still very, very young so people shouldn't expect too much from him too early," said O'Brien of the South African-born player.

"He's got a lot of talent but we have to let him improve at his own rate and find his game as quickly as he can. If I can give him any advice I will."