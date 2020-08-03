Gloucestershire v Worcestershire: Chris Dent's dismissal puts Pears on top

Chris Dent scored 159 runs for Gloucestershire across both innings

Bob Willis Trophy, Bristol County Ground (day three): Gloucestershire 267 & 135-3: Dent 67, Hankins 38* Worcestershire 428-5: D'Oliveira 91*, Mitchell 80, Libby 77 Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (6 pts) by 26 runs with 7 wickets left Scorecard

Worcestershire seamer Charlie Morris struck a potentially crucial blow by removing Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent shortly before the close of play on day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match in Bristol.

Having scored 67 to add to his first innings 92, Dent was again frustrating Worcestershire's hopes of engineering a winning position in the opening game of the season.

But Morris had him caught behind in the early evening and the hosts finished the day on 135-3, still 26 runs behind with seven wickets in hand.

Gloucestershire still have a good deal of work ahead of them if they are to save the game and the new ball, due after lunch on day four, could yet prove decisive.

Much will depend on George Hankins, who will resume on 38 not out in the morning, in partnership with nightwatchman Josh Shaw, who is yet to score.

Worcestershire had earlier added a further 205 runs to reach 428-5 and establish a first-innings lead of 161, Brett D'Oliveira top-scoring with 91 not out, Jack Haynes registering a maiden first-class fifty and Ben Cox weighing in with a whirlwind unbeaten 48 from 32 balls.

Match report supplied by PA Media.