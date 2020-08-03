Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire: Samit Patel's 80 raises hopes of Notts win

Samit Patel once again built a decent partnership with Jake Ball

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 324 & 279: Patel 80, Hameed 52; Aitchison 3-55, Conners 3-63 Derbyshire 239 & 129-1: Godleman 69*, Madsen 27* Derbyshire (4 pts) need 236 to beat Nottinghamshire (6 pts) with 9 wickets left Scorecard

Samit Patel's highest first-class score since 2017 raised Nottinghamshire's hopes of recording a first-class victory for the first time in more than two years on the third day of the Bob Willis Trophy match against Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.

The 35-year-old all-rounder scored 80 off 94 balls, sharing half-century stands with Joey Evison and Jake Ball while Haseeb Hameed made 52 to take Nottinghamshire to 279 and set Derbyshire a daunting victory target of 365 in four sessions.

They responded well to the challenge with skipper Billy Godleman leading the way with an unbeaten 69 and at the close were 129-1, 236 runs away from a memorable triumph.

The target would have been much lower but for Patel who played a pivotal innings when the game was in the balance.

Match report supplied by PA Media.