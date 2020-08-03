Bob Willis Trophy: Sussex seal three-day win over Hampshire at Hove

Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson has now taken five or more wickets in a first-class innings on 14 occasions

Bob Willis Trophy, 1st Central County Ground (day three): Sussex 176 & 221: Salt 80; Organ 3-41, Crane 3-46 Hampshire 153 & 150: Fuller 30; Robinson 5-29, Carson 3-37 Sussex (19 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by 94 runs Scorecard

Ollie Robinson took five wickets, including three in 14 balls, as Sussex beat Hampshire by 94 runs in their Bob Willis Trophy opener at Hove.

Robinson picked up Joe Weatherley, Felix Organ and Sam Northeast before lunch and claimed Harry Came as his fourth victim early into the afternoon session.

He then returned after tea to remove last man Ajeet Singh Dale to finish with 5-29 from 13.3 impressive overs in this South Group clash.

Hampshire lost wickets steadily in their pursuit of a victory target of 245 and were dismissed for 150.

Robinson, 26, finished with match figures of nine for 56 and once again showed the form which brought him 137 Championship wickets in the last two seasons and a place in England's training squad for the recent Test series against West Indies.

After he had wrecked their top order, debutant off-spinner Jack Carson picked up three wickets as Hampshire's batsmen continued to show a lack of discipline, having seemingly got themselves established.

Fittingly, though, it was left to Robinson - the best bowler on show by some margin - to wrap things up when last man Dale edged to the keeper for a duck.

Earlier, Sussex had added 66 runs to their overnight 155-6 before they were dismissed for 221 in their second innings.

Former Warwickshire left-armer Keith Barker had Delray Rawlins (11) caught behind for his 400th first-class wicket.

Match report supplied by PA Media.