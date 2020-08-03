Bob Willis Trophy: Ben Slater career-best gives Leicestershire lead against Lancashire

Ben Slater's previous highest score in a first-class innings was 130

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester (day three): Lancashire 322 & 96-3: Davies 54 Leicestershire 409-8 dec: Slater 172, Ackermann 94, Azad 58; Hartley 3-117 Lancashire (4 pts) lead Leicestershire (6 pts) by 9 runs with 7 wickets left Scorecard

Ben Slater hit a career-best 172 as Leicestershire put themselves in control against Lancashire, who closed the third day just nine runs ahead with seven wickets remaining in the Bob Willis Trophy match at Blackfinch New Road.

Slater, signed on a two-week loan from Nottinghamshire, shared a 165-run stand with Colin Ackermann - who hit 94 - to break the third-wicket record for Leicestershire against Lancashire, surpassing the 163-run partnership between James Bradshaw and Norman Armstrong in 1929.

However, Lancashire struggled in reply as Keaton Jennings was caught at third slip off Chris Wright for eight and Josh Bohannon was trapped lbw to a full delivery from Ben Mike for three.

Opener Alex Davies was composed as he reached his half-century but fell for 54 to left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson to give the Foxes real hope of forcing victory on the final day.

Earlier, Ackermann was positive from the start when his side resumed on 183-2 against an inexperienced bowling attack including three players making their first-class debuts in seamers Ed Moulton and George Balderson and left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

Only one chance was created when Ackermann, on 47, drove a delivery from Balderson towards the young bowler but he was unable to hold the catch low to his left.

Having passed 150, Slater lofted Tom Bailey for consecutive sixes over long on but a third attempt landed in the hands of Bohannon at deep mid off.

Leicestershire lost five wickets for 43 runs, but the tail saw them past 400 before Ackermann declared.

Meanwhile, match umpire Alec Swann confirmed Leicestershire seamer Dieter Klein had been handed a three-point penalty and a reprimand after being adjudged to have thrown the ball at Lancashire's Danny Lamb on day two in an inappropriate and dangerous manner.

Match report supplied by PA Media.