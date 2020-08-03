Durham v Yorkshire: Matthew Fisher spell puts Yorks close to victory

Matthew Fisher's dismissal of Alex Lees sparked a Durham collapse

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day three): Durham 103 & 266: Lees 106, Bedingham 77; Fisher 40-54, Patterson 3-62 Yorkshire 199 & 103-3: Malan 50*; Rushworth 3-38 Yorkshire (3 pts) need 68 to beat Durham (3 pts) with 7 wickets left Scorecard

Yorkshire are closing in on victory over Durham in their Bob Willis Trophy match at Emirates Riverside, requiring another 68 runs to win with seven wickets remaining on the final day.

Alex Lees had set a promising platform for Durham with his first century of the season, but Matthew Fisher broke the game open with a brilliant spell with the new ball.

He claimed four scalps in 19 deliveries as the hosts lost their final seven wickets for 45 runs, leaving Yorkshire a target of 171 runs.

Chris Rushworth made early inroads into the visitors' line-up and then claimed his 500th first-class wicket by dismissing Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

But Dawid Malan survived a dropped chance and then pushed on towards an unbeaten half-century to put Andrew Gale's men in prime position to secure the win on the final day, if it stays dry.

Match report supplied by PA Media.