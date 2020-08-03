Bob Willis Trophy: Middlesex build lead over Surrey after Tim Murtagh five-for

Ireland international Tim Murtagh has taken five wicket or more in a first-class match 36 times

Bob Willis Trophy, Kia Oval (day three): Middlesex 347-6 dec & 184-3: Gubbins 49*, Holden 43; Moriarty 3-39 Surrey 282: Borthwick 92, Smith 80; Murtagh 5-47 Middlesex (6 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 249 runs with 7 wickets left Scorecard

Tim Murtagh's devastating spell, and a dramatic Surrey collapse either side of lunch, gave Middlesex full control of the Bob Willis Trophy's London derby.

By the end of day three, Middlesex had stretched their overall lead to 249 by reaching 184 for three in their second innings with Nick Gubbins following up his first-innings 192 with 49 not out.

Gubbins added a handy 71 in just 11 overs in the late afternoon sunshine with Martin Andersson, who has so far hit seven fours in a punchy unbeaten 35 off 37 balls.

Veteran seamer Murtagh, who turned 39 on Sunday, earlier finished with figures of 5-47 as Surrey, at one stage cruising on 254-3, were tumbled out for 282.

And, despite the efforts of Surrey's 20-year-old slow left-armer Daniel Moriarity on his first-class debut, Middlesex will fancy their chances of beating their traditional rivals on a pitch that is starting to take more spin and also showing some signs of inconsistent bounce.

Most counties are facing this abbreviated season with significant absentees, but Surrey are perhaps more handicapped than others in the South Group with a full XI of senior players currently unavailable.

And Middlesex, although themselves without the powerful fast bowling trio of Steven Finn, Toby Roland-Jones and Tom Helm, still have the estimable Murtagh to lead their attack and he swept aside Jordan Clark, Moriarty, Matt Dunn and Amar Virdi to take his career first-class wickets tally to 821.

The third day had begun with Surrey looking the likeliest side to get on top until Scott Borthwick's dismissal for 92, hoicking a first-ball long hop from Andersson to mid-wicket, after a fourth-wicket stand of 105 with Jamie Smith, who went on to make an impressive 80 before fortunes changed.

Match report supplied by PA Media.