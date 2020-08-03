Essex v Kent: Simon Harmer wickets set up pulsating final day

Simon Harmer scored 29 in a 68 stand with Ryan ten Doeschate earlier in the day

Bob Willis Trophy, Cloudfm County Ground (day three): Kent 387 & 112: Cox 29; Harmer 4-35, S Cook 3-19 Essex 298: ten Doeschate 78, Browne 61; Milnes 4-46, O'Riordan 3-71 & 0-0 Essex (5 pts) need 202 to beat Kent (7 pts) with 10 wickets left Scorecard

Simon Harmer showed glimpses of his 2019 form to snatch four wickets and set up a pulsating final day of Essex's Bob Willis Trophy clash with Kent.

Former South African spin bowler Harmer, who took 71 wickets last season, had been targeted in the first innings and had gone 26 wicketless overs before pinching two late scalps.

The Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2020 took four for 35 to help Essex roll Kent out for 112, with fast-bowling duo Jamie Porter and Sam Cook contributing with figures of two for 31 and three for 19 respectively.

It means Essex, who earlier saw Ryan ten Doeschate score 78, will require 202 to win on the last day in Chelmsford.

Match report supplied by PA Media.