England v Ireland: Josh Little accepts code of conduct breach

The breach happened after Josh Little had dismissed England's Jonny Bairstow

Ireland fast bowler Josh Little has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI against England on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of England's innings, when Little used "inappropriate language" towards Jonny Bairstow upon his dismissal.

Little accepted the reprimand and a demerit point.

England beat Ireland by four wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead in Southampton.

The charge was related to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

Little, who took three wickets in the second ODI, admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Phil Whitticase.

A "level one" breach carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

The third ODI between the sides takes place on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl.