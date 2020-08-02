Sussex v Hampshire: Phil Salt's 80 gives hosts upper hand at Hove

Phil Salt has the two highest scores of the match at Hove

Bob Willis Trophy, 1st Central County Ground (day two): Sussex 176 & 155-6: Salt 80; Holland 2-16 Hampshire 153: Came 25; Claydon 3-31, Robinson 3-36 Sussex (3 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 178 runs Scorecard

A week after starring in England's one-day warm-up game against Ireland, Phil Salt showed his red-ball ability with a second half-century in Sussex's Bob Willis Trophy opener against Hampshire.

Salt's 58-ball hundred against Ireland added to a limited-overs reputation which brought him a Big Bash deal with Adelaide Strikers in the winter, while he went into this abbreviated county season with a first-class career average just under 30.

But after top-scoring with 68 in the first innings at Hove, he added 80 on day two to give his side the upper hand in a low-scoring match - though three late wickets for one run gave Hampshire hope of turning the tables as Sussex finished on 155-6, a lead of 178.

Sussex finished off the Hampshire innings within half an hour of the restart. James Fuller was caught at short midwicket and finally Keith Barker fell to Jack Carson to give the debutant off-spinner his second wicket.

Ollie Robinson and Mitch Claydon took three wickets each with the rest going to Carson and George Garton.

Match report supplied by PA Media.