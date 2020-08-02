Essex v Kent: Visitors maintain advantage despite Nick Browne half-century

Former England captain Alastair Cook was trapped lbw by Kent's Matthew Milnes for just eight

Bob Willis Trophy, Cloudfm County Ground (day two): Kent 387: Kuhn 140, Robinson 78; Porter 4-107 Essex 179-5: Browne 61, Chopra 41; Stevens 2-36 Kent (5 pts) lead Essex (3 pts) by 208 runs Scorecard

Essex opener Nick Browne's half-century could not prevent Kent from maintaining their advantage in their Bob Willis Trophy contest.

Browne laboured against a consistent Kent bowling attack as he attempted to provide a backbone to the Essex innings.

He needed 139 balls to reach his half-century before being dismissed for 61 - with Varun Chopra the only other man to pass 30 so far in Essex's first innings of 179-5.

The visitors ended the day with a lead of 208, having posted a first-innings score of 387, with Marcus O'Riordan claiming his first two first-class wickets and Darren Stevens his 518th and 519th.

Kent had begun the day on 344-6, Heino Kuhn leading the way with an imperious 140, but instead of kicking on in the morning he was lbw to Jamie Porter to the second ball of the day - Essex having taken the new ball overnight.

It was Porter's fourth wicket as he ended with figures of 4-107.

O'Riordan would preface his later bowling efforts with a gutsy unbeaten 42 which, along with Matt Milnes' 19, gave the away side some tail-end runs.

Match report supplied by PA Media.