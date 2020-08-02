Leicestershire v Lancashire: Ben Slater unbeaten ton helps Foxes respond

Ben Slater will resume on 104 - alongside Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann - on day three

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester (day two): Lancashire 322: Vilas 90, Croft 63; Klein 3-81 Leicestershire 183-2: Slater 104*, Azad 58 Lancashire (3 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 139 runs Scorecard

An unbeaten century from on-loan opener Ben Slater saw Leicestershire respond well after bowling out Lancashire for 322 on the second day of the Bob Willis Trophy match at Worcester.

Slater, signed on a two-week loan from Nottinghamshire, hit 15 fours in reaching his hundred off 216 deliveries, playing a dominant role in an opening partnership of 153 with the prolific Hassan Azad, helping Leicestershire close on 183-2.

Azad, who averaged 54 in the County Championship last season, played with characteristic patience in scoring 58 off 165 deliveries before popping up a catch off the inside edge to short leg off the bowling of Tom Hartley, giving the Lancashire debutant his first first-class wicket.

Another debutant, seamer George Balderson, then also picked up his first wicket when Harry Dearden mistimed an attempted off-drive and gave Lancashire captain Dane Vilas a simple catch at extra cover.

The Foxes had begun the day by taking Lancashire's four remaining wickets for 57 runs after the Red Rose county had resumed on 265-6.

But the Foxes also incurred a five-run penalty, when left-arm seamer Dieter Klein hit Danny Lamb on the foot with the ball when he threw it at the stumps after the Lancashire batsman had defended his delivery back down the pitch.

