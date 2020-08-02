Durham v Yorkshire: Alex Lees unbeaten 58 helps hosts fight back

Alex Lees is the first player in the match to reach a half-century

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day two): Durham 103 & 106-2: Lees 58* Yorkshire 199: Kohler-Cadmore 41, Brook 41; Coughlin 3-46, Raine 3-53, Rushworth 3-69 Durham (3 pts) lead Yorkshire (3 pts) by 10 runs Scorecard

Alex Lees led a fightback by scoring an unbeaten half-century for Durham on day two of their Bob Willis Trophy clash against Yorkshire at Chester-le-Street, with the hosts ending the day with a lead of 10 on 106-2 in their second innings.

The visitors added 115 to their overnight total to post 199 in their first innings.

The Durham bowlers shared the wickets around as Chris Rushworth, Ben Raine and Paul Coughlin each struck three times, while Matty Potts claimed the other.

Harry Brook top-scored for Yorkshire with a decent innings of 41, but no player was able to make the substantial score required to take the game away from James Franklin's men.

There was still plenty for the home side to do to work their way back into the contest. Lees played a resilient knock to notch his first half-century of the term, guiding his team into a slender advantage ahead of day three.

Match report supplied by PA Media.