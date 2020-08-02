Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire: Leus du Plooy century gives Derbyshire hope

Leus du Plooy hit at unbeaten century in his previous first-class match for Derbyshire, against Middlesex at Lord's last September

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 324 & 84-3: Hameed 30*; Conners 3-19 Derbyshire 239: Du Plooy 130; Evison 3-38, Ball 3-71 Nottinghamshire (6 pts) lead Derbyshire (4 pts) by 169 runs Scorecard

A century of rare brilliance from Leus du Plooy means the Bob Willis Trophy match between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire is in the balance after two days at Trent Bridge.

The South African left-hander scored 130, including 17 fours and three sixes, off 177 balls and shared a 10th wicket stand of 80 with Sam Connors, a Derbyshire record in this fixture.

It lifted his team to 239 - a deficit of 85 - and Connors then took 3-19 in eight overs before Nottinghamshire recovered to 84-3, a lead of 169, with the North group game intriguingly poised.

There were times when Nottinghamshire threatened to take complete control, only for a combination of superb batting and indifferent bowling to turn the contest.

Jake Ball swept aside Derbyshire's top order in a fine opening spell only for Du Plooy and Matt Critchley to regroup before a post-lunch collapse saw their opponents regain the initiative.

At 159-9 Derbyshire were on the ropes but Connors played resolutely while Du Plooy ruthlessly put away the bad balls, of which there were too many as Nottinghamshire persisted with short-pitch bowling.

Even Ball, so relentless in his line at the start of the day, lost control as Du Plooy lofted him over long-on to reach his century and later pulled and drove him for two more sixes.

Match report supplied by PA Media.