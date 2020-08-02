Warwickshire v Northamptonshire: Tim Bresnan bats Bears into strong position

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan joined Warwickshire last month after leaving Yorkshire

Bob Willis Trophy, Edgbaston (day two): Northamptonshire 142 & 19-0: Curran 10*, Gay 9* Warwickshire 369-8: Bresnan 105, Yates 88; Buck 3-64 Northamptonshire (3 pts) trail Warwickshire (7 pts) by 208 runs Scorecard

Tim Bresnan's debut century tightened Warwickshire's hold over Northamptonshire on the second day of their opening Bob Willis Trophy fixture at Edgbaston.

Bresnan, signed from Yorkshire earlier this summer, emulated the man whose experience he has been recruited to replace at Edgbaston, Jeetan Patel, by scoring a ton in his first knock for the Bears.

The former England all-rounder's compact 105, which came off 209 balls and included 12 fours and two sixes, lifted Warwickshire to 369-8 after 120 overs, the point at which a first innings must close in the Bob Willis Trophy.

That meant a commanding first innings lead of 227, Northamptonshire having been bowled out for 142 on the first day, and represented a strong recovery from a vulnerable 85-4.

The innings was glued together early on by 20-year-old opener Rob Yates who displayed great composure, judgment and technique on his way to 88.

Yates and Bresnan added 79 in 39 overs to stabilise the innings before Bresnan and Alex Thomson (46) took toll of a tiring attack to put on 104 in 28 overs and to build what should be a match-winning lead.

In seven overs before the close, Northamptonshire at least avoided damage, reaching 19-0, a commendable effort by openers Ben Curran and Emilio Gay after a long, hot day in the field.

Match report supplied by PA Media.