England v Pakistan: Jonathan Trott appointed batting coach for hosts

Former England and Warwickshire batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed as an England batting coach for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan.

Trott, who played 52 Test matches for England, retired from playing all forms of cricket in 2018.

The first Test against Pakistan begins at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday, with daily highlights on BBC Two.

Ex-New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch will also join the coaching set-up.

Trott, 39, scored almost 19,000 first-class runs in his career, marking his international debut in 2009 with a century against Australia in a home Ashes victory.

He was part of the England side that became the number one Test team in the world and was named the International Cricket Council's player of the year in 2011.

He retired from international cricket after the 2015 Test series in the West Indies, having scored 3,835 runs at an average of 44.08. He also averaged 51.25 from 68 one-day internationals.