Somerset v Glamorgan: Craig Overton's five wickets blows Glamorgan away

Craig Overton (right) has played four Tests and made a single One Day International appearance for England

Bob Willis Trophy, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Somerset: 296 & 131-2 Hildreth 45*, Abell 44* Glamorgan: 131 (46.1 overs) C Overton 5-28 Somerset (5 pts) lead Glamorgan (3 pts) by 296 runs Scorecard

Somerset paceman Craig Overton put his side firmly on top as they go into day three on 131-2, leading Glamorgan by 296 runs.

Craig Overton (5-38) blew away the Glamorgan top order reducing them to 38-6 before they scrambled past the follow-on.

Josh Davey claimed two early wickets and Jamie Overton (2-16) bowled with pace.

A stand of 93 between Tom Abell and James Hildreth turned the screw in the final session.

A first innings lead of 165 removed any pressure on the Somerset batsmen in their second knock, as they looked to set Glamorgan an impossible target.

In the first hour of day two, Glamorgan's first six batsmen were dismissed for single-figure scores before Graham Wagg's 28.

That was followed by 23 apiece from the stubborn Kieran Bull and Ruaidhri Smith, who was batting with a runner because of a hamstring injury.

But the hostile Somerset attack, even without Lewis Gregory on England duty, highlighted the difference between the two Championship divisions.

Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton told BBC Radio Somerset:

"It's coming out nicely, I've spent a lot of time bowling (in practice) over the last six or seven weeks with England and then back here, so it's nice to get out there and play some cricket.

"If we don't bowl them out in four sessions in the second innings, we'll have bowled badly.

"I spoke to the (England) selectors to try to find ways to get into that Test side and stay there, they want me to put on a yard of pace and still have that accuracy so I've changed my run-up to get a bit more momentum.

"My contract is still under negotiation with Somerset, it's quite a tricky time but I'm a big Somerset player at the minute and I'll be giving my all for the cause. It feels like there are other counties that have a bigger sway (on England selection)."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"In the first couple of sessions of the game we bowled really well, the last session (of day one) Somerset got on top and followed it up with some brilliant new-ball bowling from Davey and Overton, it's very tough to recover from 30-odd for six.

"I'm aware of Somerset's strengths, it's not come as a massive surprise that Craig has gone on to play for England and he showed his class with a five-wicket haul, they were relentless.

"It's tough from here, a long way behind in the game but the message is to show some character, show that playing for the daffodil means something to you.

"The injury is such a shame for Ruaidhri Smith because he's looked in great form, if it's not too bad he may still have a couple of first-class games and then the T20."