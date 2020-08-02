Gloucestershire v Worcestershire: Jake Libby and Daryl Mitchell dominate for Pears

Jake Libby joined Worcestershire from Nottinghamshire this summer

Bob Willis Trophy, Bristol County Ground (day two): Gloucestershire 267: Dent 92, Van Buuren 60; Morris 4-52 Worcestershire 223-2: Mitchell 80, Libby 77 Gloucestershire (2 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 44 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire openers Jake Libby and Daryl Mitchell dominated proceedings on the second day of the Bob Willis Trophy match against Central Group rivals Gloucestershire at the Bristol County Ground.

Playing together for the first time, the pair staged a superb stand of 152, veteran campaigner Mitchell top-scoring with 80 and Libby making an impressive 77 on debut as Worcestershire reached the close on 223-2, just 44 runs behind their hosts.

On a day when they might easily have wilted, Gloucestershire's bowlers stuck to their task admirably, Tom Price and David Payne making crucial interventions either side of the tea interval to remove Mitchell and Libby respectively.

Tom Fell and Jack Haynes reached the close unbeaten on 32 and 20 respectively and Worcestershire will have 38 overs more in which to build a lead on day three.

Match report supplied by PA Media.