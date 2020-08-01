England v Ireland: Hosts stumble to victory in second ODI to seal series win

Media playback is not supported on this device Big-hitting Bairstow's 82 sets England on their way to victory

Second one-day international, Ageas Bowl, Southampton Ireland 212-9 (50 overs): Campher 68*, Rashid 3-34 England 216-6 (32.3 overs): Bairstow 82, Willey 47^, Billings 46*; Little 3-60 England won by four wickets Scorecard

England stumbled against Ireland in the second one-day international but won by four wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The hosts were flying early on chasing 213, Jonny Bairstow striking a 41-ball 82 at the Ageas Bowl.

But when Bairstow fell, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali soon followed - all to seamer Josh Little - leaving England 137-6.

It took a 79-run stand by Sam Billings and David Willey to see England home, albeit with 17.3 overs to spare.

Billings ended with an unbeaten 46 and Willey was 47 not out, but the game was closer than had been expected during Ireland's disappointing batting performance, and when Bairstow was powering England to 131-3 inside 13 overs.

Ireland were 91-6 at one stage and had 21-year-old all-rounder Curtis Campher to thank again for taking them to a respectable score. He followed his half-century on debut in the first ODI with 68 and also took 2-44.

For England, Willey backed up his maiden international five-wicket haul on Thursday by taking two more wickets and leg-spinner Adil Rashid claimed an excellent 3-34.

The series finale takes place at the same venue on Tuesday.

England batsmen stutter again

England lost four top-order wickets in chasing 173 in the first match of the series on Thursday, this was another stuttering England batting display.

Bairstow's belligerent start - he equalled England's fastest fifty in ODIs by passing the landmark in only 21 balls - ensured there was no need to score quickly, but Morgan and Moeen both fell to attacking strokes without scoring.

It was left to Billings to guide England to victory for the second time in three days, after his 67 not out in the series opener.

He saw off the danger period when Ireland sensed victory and was composed in the anchor role, allowing Willey to play the more aggressive shots, including two sixes on the pull.

Had England collapsed further, it would have wasted a professional bowling performance in which Rashid continued his fine form.

He was the stand-out bowler, but there was also a wicket for Reece Topley on his first England appearance for more than four years which was deserved after an impressive opening spell in combination with fellow left-arm seamer Willey.

Fightback not enough for Ireland

Ireland's fightback with the ball was admirable, but their performances earlier cost them the game.

Like on Thursday, Campher came in at number seven after a top-order failure and dragged them to a score that was still well below par.

In the series opener, the Ireland top order looked to attack but on this occasion they looked unsure and were bogged down at 20-2 after 10 overs. In truth, they could have lost more wickets early on.

From there Ireland's batsmen were either outdone by Rashid or fell to soft dismissals, like captain Andrew Balbirnie who feathered through a short ball from part-time bowler James Vince to gift the Hampshire batsman a first international wicket.

Campher was impressive again, showing composure in difficult circumstances and sound technique.

Later in his innings he showed greater range of shots than on debut, going to his half-century with a scoop over short fine leg, before smashing three boundaries in quick succession off Willey, including a brilliant reverse scoop four.

His continued success and the way Little (3-60) responded to being smashed by Bairstow early on were two of few positives.

