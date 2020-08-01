England v Ireland: Rashid the best in the world - Morgan praise for spinner after hosts seal series win

England captain Eoin Morgan congratulates Adil Rashid after the spinner bowls Kevin O'Brien

England captain Eoin Morgan has hailed Abil Rashid as "probably the best spinner in the world in white ball cricket" after he set a new record in Saturday's ODI win over Ireland.

Rashid became England's first spinner to 150 ODI wickets as he impressed with 3-34 to help the hosts seal a 2-0 series victory in Southampton.

"We don't give him the credit he deserves," added Morgan.

Rashid said: "I don't like to set goals - l always look to get better."

"I take it game by game, never stop learning. I look to put myself in the best position.

"As you get older you know the batsmen more, you know your strengths, variation is something I'm always looking to do. "

More to follow...