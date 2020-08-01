Jamie Overton: Surrey sign Somerset seamer on three-year deal

Jamie Overton
Jamie Overton helped Somerset win the One-Day Cup last year

Somerset seamer Jamie Overton has signed a three-year contract to join Surrey at the end of the county season.

The 26-year-old will move to The Kia Oval in November, having spent more than eight years with Somerset.

Overton - twin brother of England fast-bowler Craig - has taken 164 wickets in 64 first-class appearances.

"I've got high aspirations and I'm hoping that being here and working with all involved on and off the pitch I can achieve those dreams," he said.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website: "Jamie has all the necessary attributes to play for England and we will be working hard to help him achieve that goal."

