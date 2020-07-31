Fidel Edwards: Hampshire fast bowler's contract cancelled for 2020

Fidel Edwards also spent time with Birmingham Bears in a short-term T20 Blast loan deal last summer

West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards' career at Hampshire looks set to be over after he decided not to play for the club this year.

Hampshire and the 37-year-old have mutually decided he will not return because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Changes to the status of Kolpak players in 2021 mean he is unlikely to re-sign.

The club say if he does not return next season they will host a testimonial match to recognise his five years at the Ageas Bowl.

"Circumstances have conspired against a return for Fidel and sadly it may be that he has played his last game for the club," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told the club website.

"We will miss him in every way, he's been a great team mate and a wonderful performer, and we all look forward to welcoming Fidel back next year to pay tribute to his outstanding contribution to the club."

Having taken 45 wickets at an average of 20.80 in his debut season he missed much of the 2016 campaign with a broken ankle.

He took 33 wickets in 2017, 54 in 2018 and 48 last season, including four five-wicket hauls.

"It's a bit sad that my Hampshire career looks to be ending in these circumstances, during the pandemic, but there is a lot to celebrate and remember from my days at Hampshire," said Edwards, who played 55 Tests and 50 One-Day Internationals for the West Indies.

"I hope this isn't it for me and county cricket, but for now I am proud to have pulled on the Hampshire shirt and look forward to returning for my testimonial match in 2021."