Cricket Scotland appeal to government for early resumption

The Grange in Edinburgh hosts many of Scotland's national team matches

Cricket Scotland have written to sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick to make the case for the sport's early resumption north of the border.

Under current Scottish government guidelines, cricket is limited to club-based activities until 24 August.

The cricket body says this limits clubs with lower membership numbers from playing 11-a-side matches.

"We recognise this is hugely frustrating to all of us," they said in a statement.

"Much work had already been done to arrange and prepare for friendly fixtures during August.

"Cricket Scotland has been actively lobbying for an early resumption of cricket activity and matches throughout the gradual easing of lockdown."