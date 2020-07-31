England v Ireland: Joe Denly ruled out of remainder of ODI series

Denly (left) had joined England's one-day squad in Southampton after being dropped from the Test team during the recent series against West Indies

England v Ireland second one-day international Venue: Southampton Dates: Saturday, 1 August Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website. Highlights on BBC One and iPlayer at 22:50 BST.

England batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the two remaining one-day internationals against Ireland because of a back injury.

Denly, 34, missed England's win in the first ODI on Thursday after suffering spasms in training a day earlier.

He has failed to recover and will be replaced in the squad by Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone.

The second ODI is on Saturday, followed by the third on Tuesday, behind closed doors at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Ireland bowler Barry McCarthy, who limped off the field after bowling five balls in the opener, is having a scan on a knee injury on Friday.