ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdown

England beat West Indies in two Tests in a bio-secure bubble at Old Trafford

The England and Wales Cricket Board does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.

The government has banned separate households from meeting each other indoors across the area.

The opener against Pakistan starts on Wednesday, 5 August.

The ECB says it will continue to follow government advice, but protocols in place will allow the game to proceed.

England recently completed a 2-1 series win over West Indies, with the final two Tests taking place at Old Trafford in a bio-secure bubble without spectators.

The new lockdown rules in Greater Manchester, as well as other areas in the north, came into force at midnight after a spike in coronavirus cases.

The measures mean different households will not be allowed to meet in homes or private gardens. Individual households will still be able to go to pubs and restaurants but not mix with another households.

England's victory over West Indies moved them third in the World Test Championship, behind India and Australia.

The second and third Tests against Pakistan will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.