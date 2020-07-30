Adam Rouse: Kent wicketkeeper-batsman to retire at 28

Adam Rouse
Adam Rouse spent seven years as a professional cricketer

Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Rouse has retired at the age of 28.

Rouse spent four seasons with Kent, having also previously played for Hampshire and Gloucestershire.

He captained Kent in a number of his 72 appearances across all formats, helping them to a County Championship promotion and a One-Day Cup final.

“I’ve got plans in the pipeline I’m really excited about and I think the best thing for my future is to dive right into that,” Rouse said.

“I’ve decided to bring a close to my rollercoaster of a career,” he added.

“I’ve been reflecting with my friends and family and I feel I’m at a stage of my life where I’m ready for a new challenge away from the sport.”

Former England Under-19 international Rouse made his first-class debut for Hampshire against Kent in 2013.

