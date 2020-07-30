Gavin Griffiths: Leicestershire pace bowler extends contract to 2022

Gavin Griffiths and Leicestershire will begin their Bob Willis Trophy campaign against Lancashire on Saturday

Leicestershire bowler Gavin Griffiths has signed a new two-year contract.

The 26-year-old pace bowler joined before the 2017 season from Lancashire and has gone on to take 101 wickets in 71 appearances in all formats.

Griffiths' best match figures came in 2018 when he took 10-83 in a County Championship game away at Durham.

Leicestershire have also given a two-year deal to 18-year-old off-spin bowler Nat Bowley after impressing in the club's academy and second XI.