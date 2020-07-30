Glamorgan Cricket: Coach Matthew Maynard relishes Division One challenge

Matthew Maynard played in four Tests and 14 one-day internationals for England

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says he is relishing the challenge of taking on four Division One opponents in their five first-class games.

Glamorgan will face Somerset, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire in the regionalised Central Group.

"We're under no illusion that it's going to be very tough, but it's far better than no cricket," said Maynard.

Glamorgan take on 2019 runners-up Somerset in Taunton on 1 August.

The three groups for the Bob Willis Trophy have been determined by geography to cut down on travelling in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in Maynard pitting his wits against the Somerset side he ran for three years between his spells in charge at Glamorgan.

"We started something last year [rising to fourth in Division Two], we got tougher to beat and we played some very positive cricket at times, we read the games pretty well," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

"So it'll be interesting to see how we come up against stronger bowling sides, like [Division Two winners] Lancashire at Colwyn Bay where we came up short.

"That's going to be the challenge to see how well we compete, and Somerset are a very good bowling attack, they won their warm-up against Gloucestershire quite comfortably by an innings."

Media playback is not supported on this device Chris Cooke: Glamorgan captain says form book out of the window

Despite his three decades in the game, Maynard admits to some nerves before the much-awaited and much-delayed start of the professional season.

"Excitement, a bit of nerves as always going into the first game. You think the prep has gone well but you only know when you come up against your first opponents."

Glamorgan will start their campaign behind closed doors at Taunton, although matches at Edgbaston and the Oval will see limited crowds admitted. But captain Chris Cooke is just relieved to get going.

"It's great, we've had a good month and everyone is excited to get going, we've got 15 games [including T20] and a lot to play for," said Cooke.

"We're trying to treat it as normally as possible, [health precautions are] second nature to us now, throughout the warm-up games we were practising all the precautions with the hand sanitiser breaks and the social distancing, [not] touching other people's equipment.

"It is going to be a bit different [playing in empty grounds] but it's the new normal and it's better than nothing, hopefully for the T20s we'll have a few [supporters] in."

Coach Maynard believes the lack of physical recovery work will be more demanding than the restrictions of hotel life.

"You look at the West Indies who've been in lockdown for six weeks and we're going there for four nights. It shouldn't be a trial for the players.

"The thing they might miss is the massages in the evening and the recovery in the pool which we won't be allowed to do."

Glamorgan will be without all-rounder David Lloyd, who is likely to miss all the first-class matches with a broken foot, while seamer Timm van der Gugten is suffering from a minor ankle strain.