England v Ireland: Hosts wrap up six-wicket victory on ODI return

Ireland lose wicket in first over as Willey removes Stirling

First one-day international, Ageas Bowl, Southampton Ireland 172 (44.4 overs): Campher 59*, Willey 5-30 England 174-4 (27.5 overs): Billings 67*, Morgan 36* England won by six wickets Scorecard

England eased to a six-wicket win over Ireland on their return to one-day internationals at the Ageas Bowl.

Chasing just 173, and without a number of regulars who are away with the Test squad, England were stuttering at 78-4.

But Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings, who made 67 not out, shared an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 96 to seal the victory with 22.1 overs to spare.

David Willey earlier marked his England recall by taking his first five-wicket haul in international cricket.

The left-armer, playing his first international since being left out of last year's World Cup squad, took four wickets with the new ball and returned to take the final wicket, finishing with 5-30.

Ireland had been 28-5 at one stage and could have suffered a far heavier defeat but for an unbeaten 59 by 21-year-old debutant Curtis Campher.

The win gives England 10 points in their first game of the newly formed World Cup Super League and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Like the recent Test series against West Indies, these matches are being played behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble with ODIs to follow on Saturday and Tuesday.

Comfortable in the end for England

This was England's first ODI on home soil since last summer's World Cup win and many of the players' first competitive cricket since the tour of South Africa in February.

Despite the eerie atmosphere without spectators, the bowling attack was impressive, fast bowler Saqib Mahmood also catching the eye with 2-36, but there was evidence of rustiness at the top of the batting order.

Opener Jason Roy looked to be finding his groove in hitting three boundaries before he was trapped lbw from a straight ball for 24, as Jonny Bairstow had been earlier for two.

Successful Ireland lbw review sees Bairstow depart in third over

The nature of this summer has left England needing to pick separate Test and one-day squads and has given opportunities to James Vince and Billings - given that Test regulars Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were unavailable.

Vince's innings was identical to most he has played in the past for England, eye-catching but ultimately failing. He edged behind on the drive for 25.

Even with the absentees, Billings would not have played but for a late injury to Kent team-mate Joe Denly but where Vince failed, Billings grabbed his chance.

Billings has failed to fully utilise his talent in the past, but here he showed experience to see his side home with his highest ODI score.

The 29-year-old took a little time to compose himself at the crease before unleashing his trademark reverse sweeps for two of his 11 fours.

Captain Morgan was typically composed for his 40-ball 36 before hitting the winning runs with a straight six.

Willey makes his point

It is hard to argue with England's decision to drop Willey on the eve of last summer's World Cup but that did not make it any less brutal.

He had been a key player in the preceding years but was left out to accommodate pace bowler Jofra Archer, who went on to star in England's triumphant campaign, having become eligible shortly before the tournament.

Willey's second chance may not have come but for the fact that Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are all absent preparing for next week's Test against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old admitted he considered quitting the sport after being left out of the winter white-ball squads, but began to take his second chance almost immediately.

He had Ireland opener Paul Stirling caught at short mid-wicket from the fourth ball of the match and took three more wickets in his first four overs.

'Way out of his ground' - Singh suffers dreadful run out

His first four wickets came in his trademark style as he pushed the ball full in search of swing and found the edges of Gareth Delany and Andrew Balbirnie, and had Lorcan Tucker trapped lbw.

The fifth came when last man Craig Young skied a catch to give him a first England five-wicket haul at the 75th attempt.

He may have missed out last summer but more impressive performances could see him make England's T20 World Cup squads for the tournaments scheduled for 2021 and 2022.

