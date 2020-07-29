Ned Eckersley: Durham wicketkeeper-batsman succeeds Cameron Bancroft as captain

Ned Eckersley's Durham contract runs until the end of next season

Ned Eckersley is to captain Durham in this summer's Bob Willis Trophy.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, 30, will take charge in red-ball cricket after last season's County Championship captain Cameron Bancroft did not return because of coronavirus restrictions.

Eckersley is in his second season with Durham after spending eight years with Leicestershire.

He first captained the side last season after Bancroft was called up by Australia for the Ashes.

Eckersley has been captaining the side during this week's friendly with Yorkshire.

Durham's first match in the six-team North Group Trophy qualification series is also against Yorkshire, starting at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

Eckersley, who has scored more than 6,000 first-class runs, made 720 in 13 Championship matches last season, including 118 in a win at Hove - one of his 15 first-class centuries.